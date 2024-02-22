Philippe Etienne Buys 28,089 Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Etienne bought 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.67 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,857.19 ($48,926.26).
Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cleanaway Waste Management
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Rivian shares gets discounted; shares can move lower
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.