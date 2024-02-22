Philippe Etienne Buys 28,089 Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Etienne bought 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.67 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,857.19 ($48,926.26).

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.