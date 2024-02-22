PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. PG&E also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.370 EPS.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,696,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,988,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 43.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PG&E by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,807,000 after buying an additional 1,475,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

