PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in PG&E by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in PG&E by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 461,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PG&E by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,865,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784,317 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in PG&E by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 343,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 135,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

