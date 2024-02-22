Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of PEYUF opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
