Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 3,945 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPRFree Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April makes up 2.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 4.08% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IAPR stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $26.18. 3,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,611. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.