Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 3,945 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April makes up 2.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 4.08% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IAPR stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $26.18. 3,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,611. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

