Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 310 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $541.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $244.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $596.85 and a 200-day moving average of $569.77. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

