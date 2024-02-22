Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 2.1 %

V traded up $5.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.65. 2,264,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $282.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.56. The stock has a market cap of $519.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

