Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $5.69 Million in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 111,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 408.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,038 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.