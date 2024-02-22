Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 52.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,285,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,544,672,000 after acquiring an additional 443,004 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,733,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.8% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $369.88. The company had a trading volume of 672,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,179. The firm has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.01.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

