Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,950,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,356,838. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

