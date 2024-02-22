Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.54. 2,970,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769,459. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

