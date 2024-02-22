Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,815,557. The company has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

