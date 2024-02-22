Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Workday by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $6.54 on Thursday, reaching $305.50. 912,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,660. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,268.42, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $308.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.99 and a 200-day moving average of $251.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.94.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

