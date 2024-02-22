Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.33. 6,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,740. The firm has a market cap of $476.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $32.02.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

