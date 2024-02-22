Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the period. ITT accounts for 1.6% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of ITT worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ITT by 34.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at $26,087,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ITT by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,130,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 186,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,269. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $127.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

