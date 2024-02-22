Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 3,708 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.13. 1,339,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,194. The firm has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.08. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

