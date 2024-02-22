Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after purchasing an additional 553,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,873,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.50. 716,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $86.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

