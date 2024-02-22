Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 371.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,591,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,537 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $81.60. 1,434,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,829. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2421 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

