Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Perdoceo Education updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.040-2.260 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.550 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750 over the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 325.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading

