Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $77.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Omnicell

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.