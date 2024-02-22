Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after buying an additional 549,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after buying an additional 1,076,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after buying an additional 784,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.