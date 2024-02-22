Paul C. Saville Sells 500 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total transaction of $3,713,395.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,626,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NVR traded up $61.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7,458.79. 1,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,157. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,021.73 and a 52-week high of $7,617.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7,144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,449.98. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $133.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $246,031,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $70,568,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $62,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

