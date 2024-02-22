Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at C$18.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$24.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

