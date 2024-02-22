Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2308 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Orora Price Performance

OTCMKTS ORRYY opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Orora has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

