Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2308 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.
Orora Price Performance
OTCMKTS ORRYY opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Orora has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.
About Orora
