Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Shares Gap Down to $67.22

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.22, but opened at $64.80. Ormat Technologies shares last traded at $64.44, with a volume of 65,902 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12,165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 691,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 685,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,930,000 after buying an additional 643,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,016,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

