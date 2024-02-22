Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ORA traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.85. 262,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $90.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,016,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 402,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

