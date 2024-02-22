Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ORA stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 142,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 402,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 411,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

