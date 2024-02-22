Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Organon & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,717.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 478.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

