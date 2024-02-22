Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.36 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 388.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

