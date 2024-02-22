Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases 530,844 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 1,641.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,844 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,874,149. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.99.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.