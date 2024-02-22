Optiver Holding B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Optiver Holding B.V. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,450 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after buying an additional 4,099,796 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,424,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,935.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 985,455 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

EWG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 812,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,920. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

