Optiver Holding B.V. Has $28.99 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Optiver Holding B.V. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567,348 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.0% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $28,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.48. 22,117,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,581,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

