Optiver Holding B.V. Buys 105,577 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 732.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.06% of WPP worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 67.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WPP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WPP Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of WPP traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.74. 136,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.