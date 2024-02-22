Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires 56,050 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,050 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.17% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,143,000 after purchasing an additional 791,030 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,801,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,947,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,483. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.