Oppenheimer Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $46.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.89. 1,414,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 183.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

