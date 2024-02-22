Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.62 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

