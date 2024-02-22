ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of OGS traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 304,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $30,826,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $33,464,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth $33,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

