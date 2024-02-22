OLO (NYSE:OLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. OLO updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

OLO Price Performance

NYSE:OLO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. 1,782,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,774. OLO has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Insider Activity at OLO

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 in the last 90 days. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,719,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of OLO by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 59,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 130,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,420,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570,241 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 1,038.4% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 416,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 379,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. William Blair cut OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

