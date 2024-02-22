Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oil States International Price Performance

Shares of OIS opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Oil States International by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oil States International

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.