Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.5 %
OVBC stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.