OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.060-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06-$2.18 EPS.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 645,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

