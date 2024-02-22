Ocugen’s (OCGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Ocugen Trading Up 1.9 %

OCGN opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ocugen by 11,550.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34,536 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ocugen by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.