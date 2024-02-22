NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001400 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,584.86 or 1.00048076 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00169128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009096 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

