Nutrien Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,419 put options on the company. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 5,420 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

NYSE NTR traded up $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,173. Nutrien has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

