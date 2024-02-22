Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.87. 1,059,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,402. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 227,739.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,484,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,258,000 after purchasing an additional 842,510 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

