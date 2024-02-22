Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,198 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Nutanix worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 459.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,038.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,934 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $59.87.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

