Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 2.8 %

NUS opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $626.02 million, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,699.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUS

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.