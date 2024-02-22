NS Partners Ltd Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,594. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.87 and a 200 day moving average of $239.82. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

