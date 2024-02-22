NS Partners Ltd Sells 999 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $4,386,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,521,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,994,573.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,107.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $4,386,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,994,573.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,388,805 shares of company stock worth $371,195,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.86.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $9.45 on Thursday, hitting $293.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.22. The company has a market cap of $283.62 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $295.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

