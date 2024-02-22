NS Partners Ltd Sells 39 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $454.11. 346,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.28 and a 200 day moving average of $455.88.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,939 shares of company stock worth $1,325,664. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

